Barclays Increases Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 850.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.75.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.20. 885,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

