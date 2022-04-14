Barclays Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €11.60

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to €11.60 ($12.61) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,332. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.