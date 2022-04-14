Barclays Raises Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €105.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 1,589,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.