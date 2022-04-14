Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 0.22. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

About Barfresh Food Group (Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.