Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00.

DBX stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

