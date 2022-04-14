Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00.
DBX stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
