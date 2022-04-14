Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $143,019.52

Bata (BTA) traded down 78% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $143,019.52 and $22.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00268122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.