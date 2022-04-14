Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

