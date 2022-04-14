BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.33

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 879630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

