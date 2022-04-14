Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.87. Benson Hill shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 27,397 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $6,985,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

