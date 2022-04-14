Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $5.84 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,797,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

