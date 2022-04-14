BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 3.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,358,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,839,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The company had revenue of $427.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 387,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.