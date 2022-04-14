BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 13,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,874,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

