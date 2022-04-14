BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 13,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,874,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $39,142,000.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.