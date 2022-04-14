Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 3.7%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 85,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 173,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Biotricity alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biotricity by 1,101.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,829 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.