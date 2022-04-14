Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.66.

BIR traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,613. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

