Bismuth (BIS) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $749.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002578 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.