Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $600.22 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $600.22 million and $8.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.27 or 0.00085821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00361488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00095384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

