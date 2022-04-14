Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00006406 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00357929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00085358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00094548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.