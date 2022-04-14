BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 446.9% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a growth of 446.9% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 493,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.