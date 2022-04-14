Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Blackstone by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

