Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 946,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.17. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

