Blocknet Price Reaches $0.42 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $1,033.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,599,925 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.