B&M European Value Retail S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

