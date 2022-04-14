BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of -0.16.
BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
