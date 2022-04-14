BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

