BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.