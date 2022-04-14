BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 51,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

