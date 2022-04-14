BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DCF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 51,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
