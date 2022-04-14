Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$62.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$35.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

