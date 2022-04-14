Boenning Scattergood Comments on Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifer in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

