BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

