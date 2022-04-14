Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 357,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,591. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

