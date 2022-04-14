Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,404. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.