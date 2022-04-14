BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 23,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,358,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRCC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRC Inc.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

