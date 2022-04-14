Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.87. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $173.81 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

