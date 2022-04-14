Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.63 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

