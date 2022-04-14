Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.79. 4,070,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,412. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

