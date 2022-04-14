Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,483,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,646. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

