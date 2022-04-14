Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 7,918 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $12.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.54. 3,343,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,374. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.03.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

