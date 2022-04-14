Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 278,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,538. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

