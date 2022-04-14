Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

