Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 3,317,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.