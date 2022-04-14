Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $171.67. 7,330,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

