Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 911,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

