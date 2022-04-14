Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

