Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 217,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,287. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

