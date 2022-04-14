Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 3,842 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 3,104,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.