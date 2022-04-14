Brighton Jones LLC Sells 830 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

