Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

