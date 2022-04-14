British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Reduced by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 2,140,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

