Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will announce $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $29.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 153,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $632.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.12. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

