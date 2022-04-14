Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $2,165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,165. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,961.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,915.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

