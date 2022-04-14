Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.89 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

